It’s hot outside and the temperatures aren’t cooling off. What’s better on a hot, summer day than a delicious, ice-cold snow cone? If you’re looking to beat the heat with a tasty treat look no further than Sugar Bee’s Sweets.

Alixx Ford owner/operator of Sugar Bee’s Sweet, came up with the idea when she visited the biggest lavender festival. Ford tried a lavender lemonade and thought ‘I can do that’ and after experiencing it with a few syrups and trying it with family and friends it got bigger and now eight years later here she is.

She has lemonades as well as snow cones, her biggest seller is the lavender flavor. Everything that she makes at her shop is made with organic and fresh ingredients.

