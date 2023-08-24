New Mexico Living is continuing its food truck Thursday summer series with Pop Pop’s Original Italian Ice. Founded back in 1997 Pop Pop’s has something for everyone who is looking to satisfy that sweet tooth. Co-owner Dominic Maestas is sharing how it has been since they took over and made it mobile in 2018.

Since then they have expanded and now have six mobile units and a store on San Mateo and Academy. When they became mobile it allowed them to serve more events like schools, sports, churches, weddings, and pretty much any event they could be there. If you would like to book them all you need to do is visit their webpage poppopsice.com and fill out the booking form.

For more information visit poppopsice.com or follow them on social media.