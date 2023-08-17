New Mexico Living is continuing its food truck Thursday summer series with La Sirenita. La Sirenita started as a food truck and now they have also opened a restaurant located at 905 Yale Blvd SE, Albuquerque New Mexico. What was always known as Quarter’s BBQ will now also serve Mexican food. La Sirenita is women, veteran, and Mexican owned. They serve authentic Mexican food from the state of Michoacan.

Quarter’s BBQ restaurant now will also be serving La Sirenita’s food. A local staple that has served New Mexicans BBQ for about 52 years. The former owner of Quarter’s, Connie Nellos, didn’t want the recipe to disappear, La Sirenita’s owner was very honored that they will continue her legacy.

For more information visit abqlasirenita.com or follow them on social media Instagram and Facebook.