New Mexico Living is continuing its food truck Thursday summer series with El Taco Stop. El Taco Shop started about six years ago, with flavors from Mexico City and Los Angeles California. They decided to combine two very unique flavors to create delicious food.

They are located at 1715 Broadway Blvd SW, Albuquerque NM. They provide catering and you can also find them this weekend at the New Mexico Truck Fest. Follow this Food Truck around via Facebook.