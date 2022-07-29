We continue the series this week with Kona Ice, a food truck that offers shaved ice and traditional ice creams. Owner Frankie Gutierrez stopped by to show his products.

Although Kona Ice provides traditional ice cream, the house special is the shave ice. Many flavors are available through the patented “flavorwave.” Gutierrez says he “eliminates 50% of the sugar in the syrups he uses” to offer a healthier product. Kona Ice is available for private reservations such as parties, birthdays or fundraising events for example.

For more information, click here.