A spin on a classic. That’s what Urban Hotdog Company is all about. They are serving New Mexico with a food truck and a restaurant location for all to enjoy and make it easier to grab good food.

They offer 20 unique hot dogs, sausages, fries and more. After 11 years the company has expanded their business to a second location and even added a food truck. One is located at Nob Hill, another on the west side and if you’re looking for their food truck you can check their Facebook page.

Urban Hotdog Company was also featured on the Cooking Channel which helped jump-start their business to success. To check out a menu and order some food, visit https://www.urbanhotdogcompany.com/.