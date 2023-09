ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On this Food Truck Friday, we’re talking tacos with Teos Tacos. Founded after the pandemic, and they offer up some good grub.

Owners Omar Palacios and Selina Rojo say the idea came out of the backyard of their house. “Cooking for family and friends, it grew from there, and turned into this now,” Palacios says. Their specialty is birria, a slow-cooked shredded beef.

More information is available on their Instagram page.