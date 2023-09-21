With a mix of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, retail stores, and more, the over 300 businesses in the historic Nob Hill area are bustling with life. To talk more about Nob Hill, Flying Star’s general manager, Cameron Abeita, and Next Chapter Studio’s co-founder and owner, Lauren Harms, came onto New Mexico Living.

Flying Star Cafe arose out of a derelict building on old Route 66 when the founders were looking for a place to drink coffee and enjoy some good food. The building was renovated, coffee beans were roasted, and many years later, the local company is thriving with a handful of locations.

Flying Star has a fall menu that is packed full of delicious items. Pumpkin pie, pecan pie, honey pumpkin pecan cheesecake, apple pie, pumpkin spice cookies, honey maple scones, stew pot chicken, and posole verde are just a handful of the season items that are available now at the cafe.

Next Chapter Studio is a design and print shop that specializes in Risograph printing. Their environmentally friendly products are printed using inks made of vegetable and soy, and the fluorescent designs truly jump right off the paper.

Next Chapter Studio specializes in wholesale greeting card distribution throughout the country, but the business opened up its Nob Hill gift store recently as well. The studio was founded in New York in 2018 and relocated to Albuquerque in 2020, where it has joined a plethora of flourishing businesses in Nob Hill.