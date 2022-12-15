Make sure your roof is in tip-top shape. Fix My Roof LLC is committed to restoring roofs with environmentally responsible practices. As winter weather approaches New Mexico, ensuring your roof is in good shape is important for protecting yourself and your house.

Roof maintenance should be at the top of the list for any homeowner. Roofs should be checked at least once a year. You might find out that the extent of the repairs is bigger than one person can handle. A silicone roof restoration is a great option because it’s non-toxic, energy-efficient and clean. This option can fix the problems in your roof without tearing it off, which is an expensive procedure.

Fix my Roof offers finance through Nusenda. Homeowners can put their total expenses through Nusenda and fix their roofs.

Call now for a free, no-obligation roof estimate. A Fix My Roof LLC techs will assess your unique roofing needs and provide you with a quote at 505-225-1249, or visit them online at fixmyroof.com.