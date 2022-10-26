With the monsoon behind us, we are entering winter weather and between the two, our roofs take a beating. Fix My Roof makes sure that your roof is intact to maintain the overall integrity of your home.

Identifying hail damage on our roof is important because depending on the size of the hail it can cause significant damage to a roof. Most of the time homeowners do not know that they have roof damage. Having your roof checked to make sure it is in good condition can help identify the lifespan of the roof. Neglecting repairs can cause water infiltration and greater damage to the structural deck of the home.

Fix My Roof is taking calls for a free, no-obligation roof estimate. A roof tech will assess your unique roofing needs and provide you with a quote. Reach Fix My Roof at 505-225-1249 or visit their website at fixmyroof.com.