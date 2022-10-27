First Choice Community Healthcare provides primary medical care, dental care, integrated behavioral health care, and more to patients regardless of income or insurance status. But right now, the industry is facing a shortage of workers.

During the pandemic, the public and healthcare workers, went through a lot of stress that led to mental health. Now that we are on the other side of the spectrum, we are seeing more and more people retiring because they are tired and choosing other careers. But people are still experimenting stress due to the economy and various reasons.

First Choice is also dealing with short staff, such as having long waiting periods and having to refer their patients to other community groups because they cannot help them themselves.

They will be having a Behavioral Health Career Fair, on Nov. 3, from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.at the UNM Continuing Education Building. If you cannot attend, this event will also be virtual by visiting their website fcch.com. All you need to do is bring your resume. They will be hiring on the spot. They are looking for Psychiatric nurse practitioners, behavioral health therapists, behavioral health schedulers, and medical assistants.