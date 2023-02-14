Lock in a special kind of love. Valentine’s is today and it is the day of celebrating the love we have for significant others, family and friends. But we shouldn’t leave our furry friends out of the mix.

Those who are pet owners can understand the unconditional love that they give us each day. Those who are seeking unconditional love can find a furry friend at the Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department. They are hosting an adoption event called, ‘I Promise My Forever Love’ which runs from Feb. 14 to 19. There are over 600 pets looking for a forever home. The adoption event will be held at each of their locations and all fees will be waived.

Anyone who adopts will receive a free spay or neuter, a free class for dogs and even a package from Boofy’s. Those who cannot adopt can always volunteer or donate anytime. To learn more, visit https://www.cabq.gov/pets.