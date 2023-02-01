Albuquerque-based, Crown Jewel and Coin are currently running a Valentine’s Day sale featuring up to 50% off their selection of fine jewelry.

Now through February 14th, they are offering one-carat solitaire, VS quality, lab-grown, diamond rings for $999. They are also offering half-carat diamond studs for $299 and one-carat diamond studs for $499. The Valentine’s Day sale is also offering specials on their collection of pearl earrings, rose gold, rubies, heart-shaped diamonds and more.

Crown Jewel and Coin has an estate case where the jewelry is priced starting at $30 per gram and includes diamonds and gemstones.

Financing options are available during this sale. The store offers several financing options, including ones to help build credit or ones that offer no interest.

Crown Jewel and Coin also takes trade-ins, even if you did not purchase the piece of jewelry from their store.

They are located at 3248 San Mateo Blvd NE between Comanche and Candelaria on the east side of San Mateo. Their hours of operation are Monday thru Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Their phone number is 505-884-4888.

For more information visit crownjewelsandcoin.com.