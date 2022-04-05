Offering you some quality for your next cookout.

No Bull Prime Meats is a local company that specializes in prime meats that are produced in Estancia, New Mexico but they offer more than that. They offer customers a wide variety of local products all sourced from New Mexico, including salsas, pinto beans, green chile, and more at their store. Brett Rizzi Owner stopped by New Mexico Living to tell us how they are like no other and to offer you solutions for the upcoming holiday.

