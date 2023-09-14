Showcasing the best of Nob Hill, Nob Hill Main Street is a grassroots collaboration of residents, small businesses, and organizers who all have the same goal: to build a vibrant and inviting neighborhood.

Nob Hill Main Street is rolling out a new small business seried called “Nob Hill Living.” Board members Howie Kaibel and Arcy Law came onto New Mexico Living to tell community members more about Nob Hill Main Street.

The new series will feature the best and brightest of Nob Hill, along with the businesses that help that area thrive. Nob Hill Main Street works to showcase local businesses and give them the resources they need to make an impact on the community.