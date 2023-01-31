The City of Albuquerque is hosting its annual youth job and volunteer fair. Officials say they are hopeful that youth will find their passions or simply something that can provide them with valuable experience.

The City of Albuquerque is the largest city employee of youth in the state of New Mexico so not only will there be job opportunities for the city but also volunteer opportunities if you are not old enough to work yet. There will also be a workshop available if you would like to get some information about a job before applying. They want to not only give young people job opportunities but also want to empower them with the skills to succeed in the professional world. The breakout sessions will talk to kids about professionalism, public speaking and interview skills, and drug testing to help them be stronger applicants and responsible young adults.

Parents are available to come to the job fair as well, there will be a parents’ lounge with refreshments and some snacks and resources for parents to best help their teen. The fair is free and registration is required to attend.

The event will be Saturday, February 4 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Youth ages 14-25 looking for work or to volunteer. The fair will be held at, Berna Facio Professional Development Center, (3315 Louisiana NE, 87110).