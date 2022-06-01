ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The National Institute of Flamenco is getting ready for a show like no other. Celebrating the beautiful art and tradition of Flamenco dancing and its significance to the Land of Enchantment. The event is being sponsored by the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

The organization’s goal is to promote economic development, enhance economic opportunities, and provide business and workforce education with an emphasis on the Hispanic and small business communities in Albuquerque and New Mexico. More information is available on the chamber’s website.