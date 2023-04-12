Festival Ballet Albuquerque is in its 13th year as the premier regional dance company in New Mexico. During this time, they have brought a variety of fast-paced and groundbreaking performances to their audiences.

Festival Ballet Albuquerque & The National Hispanic Cultural Center present Scared Journeys IV. Classical and contemporary dance combine with the eclectic music of two-time Grammy award-winning Taos Pueblo musician Robert Mirabal in this reflection of New Mexican cultures through dance, music, and spoken word.

This Festival will take place April 21-23 at the National Heritage Cultural Center, Festival Ballet Albuquerque. Friday and Saturday 7:00 p.m. and Sunday 2:00 p.m. Sacred Journey Soiree Adult Ticket $50, NHCC Foundation Member Ticket $40, and Student ticket $25. For more information visit festivalballetabq.org.