We all know the tale of Dracula and now the Festival Ball Albuquerque will be bringing the story to life. They are getting ready to perform it with a new perspective, ‘Dracula, A Love Story’ premiering at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Attendees will enjoy the show with a frightening and exciting love story, which is a perfect fit for the month of February. The show will run from Feb. 17 to 18. Tickets range from $12 to $49. To learn more about the show or purchase tickets, visit https://festivalballetabq.org/wp/upcoming/.