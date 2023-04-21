Festival Ballet Albuquerque is gearing up for a big-time performance that’s featuring two-time Grammy award-winning Taos Pueblo musician and storyteller Robert Mirabal in “Sacred Journeys 4”. It’s taking place down at the National Hispanic Cultural Center and is one of the most popular performances the Albuquerque Ballet puts on.

Performances :

Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at nhccnm.org or box office at 505-724-4771.

There will be a special SJ Soirée that will occur on Saturday evening immediately following the performance which will include delectables from La Fonda, special guests including Robert Mirabal, and featured wine from Mirabal’s special Vivac Winery collection. The SJ Soiree is a joint fund-raising event benefiting FBA and the NHCC Foundation.