According to The New Mexico department of health, between 2016 and 2020, more than 2,600 New Mexicans have lost their lives to unintentional overdose. Fentanyl Awareness Day is Wednesday, February 22.

“Fentanyl” has accounted for more than one-third of overdose deaths in our state in 2020. And people are asking that more be done to prevent this. The community is invited to accompany families directly impacted by the fentanyl crisis in Santa Fe for Fentanyl Awareness Day at the state legislature. Friends, family, community leaders, lawmakers, and behavioral health and substance use treatment providers will gather to advocate for education, awareness, treatment, and strategies to fight this plague.

Join them at the Roundhouse at 9 a.m. on Feb. 22 for Fentanyl awareness day, at Santa Fe. For more information visit bernco.gov/keepnmalive.