Planning for the future and securing financial stability can be difficult. However, some law firms can help people understand why it is important and how to do it right.

Feliz Martone with Martone Law Firm provides tips on how to protect and plan for your future. Martone explains how it could be confusing planning for your future. For many people wills and trust funds would not be easy to navigate unless you are a lawyer.

For 18 years she’s been serving the community and providing legal services to those who need them. In the upcoming weeks she will provide tips and share why estate planning is important.