Felix Gato Peralta is a talented singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer from the Land of Enchantment. The artist is bringing the heat to the stage and taking things up a notch when it comes to his music.

Peralta is known for his work with the American Southwestern Zydeco Tex Mex Blues Fusion group Felix y Los Gatos, but the jack of all trades has even more exciting plans coming up. The band, which started about 20 years ago, is getting ready to drop a new album.

Alongside the new album, one of Peralta’s new songs is on a documentary that has been syndicated for Netflix. The artist also has an upcoming performance on November 1 at the Beverly Hills Theater of Art.

