Express Vet NM is a locally operated veterinary clinic that provides services to pets in the local area and more. This location was opened to provide pet owners with a schedule that fits the needs of finding wellness services sooner than other clinics.

The veterinary team at Express Vet strives to make provide pet wellness services accessible to everyone. Owner Laura Pfeifer says she noticed that after the pandemic pets looking for appointments were often thrown aside unless it was an emergency. She dreamed of the creation of Express Vet NM to offer those pets a location to get the care they need. Their medical focus is on cats and dogs only. They offer services like vaccines, spayed, neutered and other medical needs.

For more information, visit expressvetnm.com.