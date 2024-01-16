Founded by the W.K. Kellogg Foundation in 2017, the National Day of Racial Healing is on Jan. 16. The day is aimed at bringing together individuals from all backgrounds, sparking meaningful conversations regarding race. Explora has been involved in the National Day of Racial Healing before and will be hosting related events for the second year in a row.

“They asked us if we would be interested in hosting events in Albuquerque, and it was right when we were getting ready to start and open X-Studio in 2023,” says Sheldon Hamilton, the X-Studio programs and partnership manager. “So, we decided to do the main event, like the National Day of Racial Healing viewing event, which is where we watch the town hall meeting, which is done by MSNBC, and we have a conversation around that. But we knew we wanted to put a little soon on it and do a teen summit.”

This year, Explora’s National Day of Racial Healing events will span nearly a week. The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. – National Day of Racial Healing

Telemundo broadcast

Facilitated discussion

Flamenco dance performance

UNM Athletics video

Free registration

Free childcare

Dinner provided

Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Racial Healing Through Storytelling

Theaters: “Two Worlds” and “High Desert Playback”

Storytelling theater, performances, and discussions

For teens ages 16 and older

Free registration

Dinner provided

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Teen Summit

For teens ages 13 to 19 years old

Youth panel

Facilitated discussion

Van Hanh Lion Dance

FlowerLoop Bouquet Bootcamp

Mural design with Noe Barnett

Free registration

During the day on Wednesday, Jan. 17, and Thursday, Jan. 18, local organizations will have booths set up in the museum where people can learn from and speak with representatives from the organizations. Visiting the booths is free with the price of museum admission.

“It takes all of us,” says Alex Orona, the X-Studio program coordinator. “Racial healing can’t just be a discussion between one person or one group of people. It takes everybody to make actual change. So, Explora has been doing a lot of work with the community to see how we can better help the community, how we can better support and provide a platform for people to speak and be heard. So, we are set up in a great position to do that, and we’re excited to be involved.”

To learn more about X-Studio and Explora, click here.