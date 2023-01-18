A place to experiment, create and learn is what awaits local teens with the opening of Explora’s brand-new ‘X Studio‘ on February 11. The 8,00 square foot space will boast the best cutting-edge tools, technologies, and mentors all with a focus on encouraging local teens to follow their STEAM-related ideas and curiosities.

X Studio program manager, Sheldon Hamilton, explained that they have been working with community-based leaders as well as parents, teens, and STEAM professionals and experts to create something that will be fun for teens.” “This will allow kids to explore different aspects of STEAM to see if this is something they will like to make a career out of,” said Hamilton.

They are focusing on the skills required for high-paying jobs that are available in STEAM for teens, here in their hometown. Keeping the talent here and showing that if they have the skill and like what they are working for it could be a career for them.

For more information visit explora.us/xstudio.

