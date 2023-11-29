Explora is a science center and children’s museum that has been creating fun learning opportunities for Albuquerque’s community members for over 20 years now. The popular space started with humble beginnings, with volunteers taking outreach activities around the state via car.

Explora offers programming for people of all ages, from entertainment to childcare and even career preparation courses. To celebrate 20 years, Explora will be holding an event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 13.

To learn more about Explora and all that it offers, click here. To learn more about the anniversary celebration event, click here.