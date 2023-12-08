For the first time, Big Jim Farms is rolling out a family-friendly holiday event that’s a must do this holiday season.

“We’re here at Winter of Enchantment. It’s our newest seasonal experience by Big Jim Farms, where we’ll have Christmas trees and lots of festive activities for the whole family,” says Chantelle Wagner, a partner with Big Jim Farms.

While staying true to their roots as a farm, they are adding in holiday cheer with some twists on some staples you already know so well from the farm.

“We’re combining a hayride and we’re making a sleigh ride with our cowboy Santa,” says Chantelle, “so it will be like our hayride, but it will be all decorated with lights.”

Big Jim Farms is also bringing to life one of Christmas’ most iconic settings, the Nativity.

“We also have a lot of farm animals and we’ve created kind of like a nativity scene with them with a little manger. We have goats and sheep and donkeys, and we’ll bring in other animals like pigs. So, we’ll keep adding to it,” says Chantelle.

It’s an event you’re going to want to look back on and remember. One big picture draw is their vintage Christmas camper all decked out in holiday trimmings: perfect for a seasonal photo.

“We’ve got picture spots all over, so as they wander, they’re going to run into different picture areas, a lot of cool things. We’ve got pianos decorated and some Santa spots” says Roxanne Wagner, also a partner with Big Jim Farms.

And what’s a holiday event without shopping local and supporting local artisans and vendors. The Wagners are also reminding us that they have tons of Christmas trees for sale out at Winter of Enchantment.

“Our holiday vendors are local handmade items here, so you can come buy your Christmas gifts locally,” says Chantelle, “and there are all different kinds of things from bath products to kids to animals and sweets, so a lot of different, a big combination.”

They also have a great lineup of live music as well as local food and drinks.

“We’ve got a good line-up of music. Some of the favorites, local favorites,” says Roxanne.

“We have live music every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. We picked all local bands that we’re kind of used to having but we are asking them to do like a Christmas twist on some of their music. So, ranging from country to New Mexican music to mariachi,” says Chantelle.

Winter of Enchantment will also have food trucks making traditional Christmas recipies, as well as beer from Steelbender and wine from Sheehan Winery.

The event also has farm dinners every week.

“We have Chef John Young, from Corrales, he’s seventh-generation New Mexican, so he’s just crafting New Mexican Christmas dishes with like a contemporary fusion,” says Chantelle.

Big Jim Farms is also hosting several tamale-making classes throughout Winter of Enchantment.

They are located at 4140 Montano Rd. NW and they are open every day through December. Their hours during the week are 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on the weekends it’s 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

“Come to this event because it’s a combination of everything that makes New Mexico special for the holidays,” Chantelle says.

“There’s such a variety of different things to do and the age span that can enjoy it is the whole family; there’s something for everyone,” says Roxanne.