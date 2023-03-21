Those who have experienced a need for legal guidance following an injury can understand how daunting the process can be. But it doesn’t always have to be this way. The personal injury attorneys at Aragon Moss George Jenkins, LLP are a team with the experience and knowledge needed to guide you through the legal process.

They are here to offer some tips and how-to if individuals are even in a car accident. The first thing people need to do is prioritize safety by attempting to move away from traffic and to the side of the road, next call authorities, and start documenting the scene. Both parties are encouraged to take notes, pictures and gather information from people who were witnesses to the accident. If needed medical attention should be obtained from EMT on the scene following up with urgent care if needed. Often people feel fine and three days later they can’t move because they hurt something. Individuals are always encouraged to call their insurance provider, even if it was not their fault.

Aragon Moss George Jenkins, LLP can take calls 24/7 and will attempt to provide quick and efficient services Their first consultation is always free. They want people to know that there is no risk in talking to an attorney. Serious injuries can cause serious damage and that may be when an attorney is needed. To learn more, visit https://www.amgjlaw.com/.