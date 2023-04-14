ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Apr. 18 EXHIB-IT! and B2B-B2C Expo will host an Albuquerque networking event. The event encourages local business leaders to get together, learn, and grow.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Isleta Resort and Casino; it will consist of PROTalk Educational Seminars, displays, networking opportunities, and more. The event will teach business professionals key networking and marketing techniques, and it is open to anyone, ranging from those looking for jobs to seasoned business owners.

Ticket Pricing

Expo Pass $35 online

Expo Pass $50 at the door

All-Access Pass $45 online

All-Access Pass $60 at the door

The Expos Pass includes access to Expo Hall from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The All-Access Pass includes access to the hall, along with the PROTalks presentations, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online through Apr. 14 at 5 p.m. To purchase online tickets, click here. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. To learn more about the event, click here.