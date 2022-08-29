Excel Cryotherapy LLC is the one-stop shop for all things recovery. From botox to acne clearing and recovery for fitness, they do it all. Owners Chanel Herrera and Esmael Valdez stopped by to explain the services they offer.

According to Herrera, cryotherapy speeds up the recovery process and increases performance for athletes. “If you do cryotherapy it is able to help you perform better in a shorter amount of time,” she says. In addition to its impact on the body, cryotherapy also acts on the mind. Herrera says that “cold alleviates” conditions such as anxiety or depression.

Excel Cryotherapy also offers other treatments such as botox injections. Unlike some doctors, Valdez likes to go slow with his patients and do things gradually. “I like to take my time and sculpture lips or other parts of the face,” he says.

