Sticking to your new year’s resolutions. With a full month of 2023 under our belts, and you are struggling to keep up with those goals you set for yourself in this new year you don’t have to.

Talking with lifestyle expert, Megan Thomas Head, who is sharing a few things to keep in your house to help you stick with your goals.

Starting with a healthy lifestyle, not only physical but having balanced nutrition. Minute Brown rice & quinoa is a perfect blend of 100% whole grains. This simple add-on to any meal is ready in only 60 seconds. These cups are resolution ready and can be served in so many different ways. And are affordable at only $2.12, and they can be found at any major grocery Nationwide.

A lot of people use the new month to start fresh and they do ‘Dry January’, which is a month without drinking. Clausthaler is in the non-alcoholic beer category going back about 40 years. With so many different flavors. That can give you the taste of beer without the alcohol in it. You can find it locally at Total Wine, Albertsons, or Sprouts.

And we are still in the colder months, and just like we need to take care of the inside we also need to keep healthy on the outside with Jergens Shea Butter lotion. They have plenty of lotions to choose from as well as different products for different skin types. It Retails for $6.49 and can be found at Target.

Lastly, compression socks will definitely keep you warm in these winter months. These socks have been ranked No. 1 by Men’s Health. They allow you to move more comfortably, and these have also added joint support. Perfect for athletes and also just regular people. Retailing for $30.

For more information, you can visit bourbonblondeblog.com.