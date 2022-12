Eryn Bent is an award-winning singer-songwriter. Born in Montana, Bent has called the Land of Enchantment home for years. Her western roots influence her songwriting, which merges emotive lyrics and moving melodies to enchant audiences. The Eryn Bent Band played “Go Down Fighting” on New Mexico Living. To view upcoming shows, visit https://www.erynbentmusic.com/.

Eryn plays full-time both solo and with her band around the state of New Mexico.