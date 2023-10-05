ERA Tattoo Studio is working to make an impact in the local community through its upcoming “INK For HOPE” event. The tattooing event will raise funds and awareness for breast cancer in the state through its partnership with the Pink Warrior House.

The Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Program is taking part in the event as well. The groups participating in “INK For HOPE” are hoping to strengthen the local community by getting involved together. The tattoo studio’s goal for the event is to raise $10,000 for the Pink Warrior House.

The upcoming event is the second year of collaboration between the tattoo studio and the breast cancer non-profit. The event will take place on Saturday, October 7, at ERA Tattoo Studio on San Mateo Boulevard. The doors will open at 11 a.m., and the event will be held until 6 p.m.

To learn more about the Pink Warrior House, click here. To find out more about ERA Tattoo Studio, click here.