Era Tattoo Studio is an innovative business that is not only creating beautiful art but also doing some remarkable work in the Albuquerque community. The studio is collaborating with the Pink Warrior House to host a breast cancer awareness event and fundraiser, “INK FOR HOPE.”

After her own battle with breast cancer, the founder of Pink Warrior House, Allison Hendricks, found that although the community had great medical care, it was lacking in “meaningful breast-cancer-specific supports.” With a background in non-profit work, Hendricks stepped up to create that support she felt was missing through the founding of the Pink Warrior House.

The owner of Era Tattoo Studio, Adan Sanchez, says the studio wanted to give back to the community after receiving such meaningful support in the business’ first couple of years. The tattoo studio’s goal for the event is to raise $10,000 for the Pink Warrior House.

The upcoming event is the second year of collaboration between the tattoo studio and the breast cancer non-profit. The event will take place on Saturday, October 7, at Era Tattoo Studio on San Mateo Boulevard. The doors will open at 11 a.m., and the event will be held until 6 p.m.

To learn more about the Pink Warrior House, click here. To find out more about Era Tattoo Studio, click here.