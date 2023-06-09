Nestled into the foothills of the Sandia mountains, The County Line BBQ is the place to go for world-class food, drinks, and views. “We are Texas-style BBQ with a New Mexico twist,” says assistant general manager, Molly McGehee.

And if all in-house smoked meats and made-from-scratch sides and desserts aren’t enough to get you through the door. Maybe the 360-degree views will.

“We have mountain-facing views, city views, tons of seating outside,” says McGehee, “we’re located in an area right up against the foothills. We get a lot of hikers that come down after hiking or maybe they visited the tram, you can come on down, sit on our patio, even bring your dog if you like.”

But if the weather isn’t right for the patio, the views from inside are just as breathtaking.

“We have this room, it’s our window room. You can sit right up against the window, it has a front-row view of the city lights, which is incredible to see at sunset,” says McGehee.

The County Line is known for their BBQ. They describe it as a traditional Texas-style BBQ but with a New Mexico twist. And there are a few menu items that are extra special.

“We smoke all of our meats in-house. So, we have pork loin that we smoke in-house. It’s stuffed with pepper jack cheese and our green chile,” says McGehee, “we also have green chile stew that kind of has a Texan twist on it.”

The menu speaks for itself and so do their seasonal handcrafted cocktails. Artfully made by their knowledgeable bartenders, the list of drinks changes with the seasons. Right now, you can responsibly enjoy seven different seasonal cocktails including a Rum Haven Tide Turner, a Jameson Orange Old Fashioned, and a Pink Whitney martini.

Their lounge area is more than just a place to grab drinks. You can also enjoy a full meal right at the bar.

“Unlike other bars, you’re able to have a full meal here in our bar…you can come in, have a drink and order appetizers, dinner, dessert, the whole thing,” says McGehee.

With Father’s Day right around the corner, The County Line says that’s their busiest day of the year and they are encouraging anyone who wants to enjoy delicious BBQ on that day to go ahead and make their reservations now.

If you are wanting to celebrate at home, The County Line also offers deliveries and full-service catering options.

“We also have an awesome app that you can use to set up pick up or delivery. It’s just ‘The County Line’ app on Google Play or the app store for Apple. We can do pickup, delivery, catering, all different options for making your life a little bit easier,” McGehee says.

The County Line is located at 9600 Tramway Blvd. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122. Their phone number is (505) 856-7477. For more information visit countyline.com.

Their hours of operation are:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Thursday: 11:30 a.m.-2:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Friday: 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Saturday: 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m.-9:00 p.m.