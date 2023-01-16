We all know about M’tucci’s restaurants and their various locations around Albuquerque. Now it is time to bring it all home. If your New Year’s goal is to eat more meals at home or you are just looking to impress the next dinner party, M’tucci’s has the solution.

They offer products like loaves of bread, gelatos and more. They have just released their M’tucci’s bacon for retail sale. It is a recipe they have been using for 10 years. Those interested in any of their products can pick them up at local restaurants or select products at Albertson’s.

All of their products are made in-house and ready for pick up at any time during their normal business hours. To learn more, visit https://www.mtuccis.com/.