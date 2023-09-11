The Santa Fe Artists Market was established in 2010 and aims to highlight the incredible work of local artists. With several of the local arts festivals fizzing out, the Santa Fe Artists Market has been a constant on the Santa Fe art scene ten months out of the year.

Starting in March through the end of December (weather permitting), about 70 juried artists rotate through the 40-space venue. The market is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Railyard in Santa Fe.

At the market, people can find a wide variety of art including painting/drawing, mixed media, photography, jewelry, sculpture/woodcarving, ceramic/glass, and fiber/leathercraft.

Also, the Santa Fe Artists Market’s website has a directory that lists the contact information of the artists involved in the market. For more information about the market, visit https://www.santafeartistsmarket.com/