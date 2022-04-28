This organization works to empower those diagnosed with autism. This is the core mission of Prism Autism Services.

They are celebrating five years in Northern New Mexico. They work to provide everyday tools to families and individuals who are living with this diagnosis. This is a locally owned organization that started in 2017 with various locations to serve New Mexico.

Prism Autism strives to meet the needs and develop treatment plans to increase communication, social skills, and others to benefit families. Parents are fully involved in these treatment plans. For more information, visit www.prismincnm.com/.