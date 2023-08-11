Bringing strong inspired and inspirational women together. This is the purpose behind Brunch with Babes. This brunch event was created for female professionals and entrepreneurs to connect with like-minded women to offer resources to individuals.

The Brunch with Babes networking event will be taking place at 377 Brewery, 2027 Yale Blvd SE. on Sunday, August 13 from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. There will be brunch, swag bags, networking activities, shopping, business training, photo ops and much more. To purchase tickets and learn more information here.