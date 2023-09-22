Elite Weddings and Events by Albuquerque Florist is dedicated to bringing visions to life with its beautiful bouquets. The company offers arrangements for all occasions, even using floral art to tell love stories.

The company’s managing director, Alex Montoya, has been in the flower industry since 2013 and knows the importance of staying up-to-date with current design trends when it comes to floral arrangements.

As far as planning goes, with Elite Weddings and Events, customers get a free consultation, which is then used to create an itemized price quote. Couples can expect a custom, one-of-a-kind wedding when they get their flowers through Elite Weddings and Events.

To book a free consultation, visit Elite Weddings and Events’ website at this link.