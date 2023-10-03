ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bringing the city to life. At Electric Playhouse, the fun has just begun. This immersive experience brings out the best in play, food, music, and art. It’s a place that’s truly providing visitors with a one-of-a-kind experience.

Electric Playhouse CEO Brandon Garrett says they provide state-of-the-art experiences for their guests. “We do immersive, interactive digital,” says Garrett. “So, it’s all motion-activated so you walk into the space and the walls and floors react to you, and we take that technology and we apply it to games, entertainment, and dining.”

Their new dining experience is called “Burque Immersive” kicks off on October 7 and runs for two weeks. Tickets and more information are available on the Electric Playhouse website.