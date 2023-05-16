It’s New Mexico’s premiere living history museum. Located just south of Santa Fe on 500 acres of lush La Cienega Valley El Rancho de las Golondrinas has over 30 historic buildings, agricultural fields, sheep, burros, and goats along with all sorts of hands-on activities for kids of all ages.

They are kicking off the 2023 season with a really fun Spring Festival for all to enjoy.

They will host their annual Spring Festival June 3-4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. which is a big celebration of the season. They will feature sheep shearing, tin stamping, weaving demonstrations, and a mini feast day presented by SWAIA. They suggest people yo get tickets in advance and plan ahead. You can purchase tickets here. For more information visit golondrinas.org.