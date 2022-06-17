It’s festival season. El Rancho de las Golondrinas Museum, with 34 historic buildings and 200 acres of historic property to explore, focuses on the Spanish, Mexican, and territorial periods of history in New Mexico. This year, they are celebrating a huge milestone and have planned dozens of events to commemorate that.

In addition to general admission and tours, they also host nine festivals a year, including the Santa Fe Wine Festival, Fiesta de los Niños, Santa Fe Renaissance Fair, Santa Fe Harvest Festival, and Spirits of New Mexico’s Past. More information on the museum and its upcoming lavender festival is available on its website.