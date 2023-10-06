Serving great food in the community since 1962, El Pinto is a locally owned and operated New Mexican restaurant. The restaurant uses local products to create its classic dishes, earning its spot as a staple New Mexico spot.

One of El Pinto’s most popular platters holds the restaurant’s slow-roasted ribs alongside guacamole and queso, which are prepared fresh daily. Prepared with local pork and local red chile, it is no wonder why the rib platter is so well-liked.

El Pinto is on 17 acres of property and has patio seating, allowing guests to take in the desert atmosphere of the Duke City. For visitors or even locals, the restaurant offers gift baskets that feature their handmade salsas and margarita mix.

El Pinto is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. To learn more or to see what the restaurant offers, visit El Pinto’s website at this link.