For nearly four years now, El Gozao has been making a name for itself in the Latin music scene. The family band has one album out and has toured across New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado with its cumbia music.

Inspired by older cumbia-style music, the group brings a new flair to the style while maintaining its originality. Each year, El Gozao attends the multi-day music festival Fiesta in Santa Antonio to play for their Texas fan base.

The musical group is looking to grow its repertoire of original songs and expand its reach in terms of performance locations. To check out some of El Gozao’s music, click here.