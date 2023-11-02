Edgar ‘Eddie’ Wonder is a New Mexico-based musician who performs both originals and covers throughout the Land of Enchantment. The artist is also the founder and events director of Monsoon Music House.

Monsoon Music House provides opportunities for local artists to perform and build community. Eddie Wonder and the Monsoon Music House each have a handful of events coming up that community members can check out.

Edgar Wonder performs about twice a week on the Sky Railway and has just released new collaborative albums with other local artists. The music house pairs musicians with venues, giving performers a chance to get out and play in the community. To find out what Monsoon has coming up, click here.

Edgar Wonder performed “You Said You’d Die For Me” live on New Mexico Living; the full performance can be seen in the video at the top of this article. Eddie Wonder’s music is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.