The County Line BBQ offers a few simple back-to-school lunch ideas to relieve some pressure from parents’ shoulders at that time of the year. Assistant General Manager Molly McGehee stopped by to present these easy meals.

McGehee brought the County Line’s “emergency kit” which includes brisket, sausage, turkey, chicken and homemade original sides. “Just call and say how many people and we’ll get you set,” said McGehee. In addition to this emergency kit, the County Line offers tailgating options as football season is coming up.

For more information, click here.