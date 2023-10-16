Combining engaging learning with current technology, Eastern New Mexico University (ENMU) has been preparing students for careers and advanced studies for nearly 90 years. The university is inviting the public to celebrate its 2023 Homecoming with a series of upcoming events.

The events, themed “Wild Wild Eastern,” will take place from October 15 through October 22. The itinerary includes coffee with the chancellor, the 7th annual Powderpuff Tournament, soccer matches, a bonfire, the Homecoming Parade, and more.

To view ENMU’s full schedule of Homecoming events, click here. To learn more about what the university has to offer, click here.