Every year, the East Mountain Celebration brings something new and exciting to New Mexico. With the annular eclipse taking place on Saturday, October 14, Bernalillo County is hosting this year’s East Mountain Celebration to coincide with the eclipse and celebrate this unique viewing opportunity.

The event will be providing free eclipse-viewing glasses while supplies last, kids’ activities, local vendors, artisans, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs for the viewing event.

This year, the celebration is featuring an extra special event: Guests are encouraged to bring one item (t-shirt, sweater, tote bag, etc.) to be screen printed on. The screen printing will be of a commemorative solar eclipse design and will be done on one item per guest at no cost.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Los Vecinos Community Center. The celebration will have designated parking areas and then will shuttle attendees to the event space; ridesharing or carpooling are recommended. To learn more about the event, click here.